Man shot in shoulder arrested early Wednesday, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man faces preliminary weapons and drug charges after running from officers.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said they were investigating a report of gunshots at 12:48 a.m. near the 700 block of East Condit Street when the 37-year-old man was seen fleeing from a vehicle. The man was found to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his right shoulder and had discarded two firearms, police say.
Copeland said he's suspected to have fired shots during the incident when he received the injury and wouldn't tell police who had shot him. Eleven casings of two different calibers were found in the 900 block of North Morgan Street and several of the recovered shells were the same caliber as one of the discarded guns, according to Copeland.
Police say he also had a controlled substance but the kind of substance was still undetermined as of Wednesday morning.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday morning, following treatment at Decatur Memorial Hospital, on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, armed habitual criminal and armed violence.
A check of jail records around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday showed no bail amount had been set.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
This story will be updated.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
