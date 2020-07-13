Man slapped 8-year-old, kicked him face, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— A Decatur man was arrested Friday after police say he hit his fiancé and her 8-year-old son, police say.

Court documents say that at around 8:06 p.m., the 59-year-old man became physical with the 41-year-old woman and her son after a verbal altercation.

The man used an open-hand to slap the boy's face, pushed him the ground and placed a boot on his face, the documents said.

The woman pushed him off the child and he grabbed her "by the upper part of her chest," the force causing her shirt to be completely removed, police said. Officers said the 8-year-old had a bloody nose caused by the suspect "kicking him in the face."

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he's held on $20,000 bail, requiring $2,000 for release.

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's office shows the suspect has a prior domestic battery conviction.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.