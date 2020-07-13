You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man slapped 8-year-old, kicked him face, police say
0 comments
alert

Man slapped 8-year-old, kicked him face, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR—  A Decatur man was arrested Friday after police say he hit his fiancé and her 8-year-old son, police say.

Court documents say that at around 8:06 p.m., the 59-year-old man became physical with the 41-year-old woman and her son after a verbal altercation. 

The man used an open-hand to slap the boy's face, pushed him the ground and placed a boot on his face, the documents said.

The woman pushed him off the child and he grabbed her "by the upper part of her chest," the force causing her shirt to be completely removed, police said. Officers said the 8-year-old had a bloody nose caused by the suspect "kicking him in the face." 

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a child and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he's held on $20,000 bail, requiring $2,000 for release.

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk's office shows the suspect has a prior domestic battery conviction. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News