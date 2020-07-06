Man slashed tires on Merchant Street, police say

DECATUR — A man who police say slashed multiple tires on Merchant Street on Sunday night has been arrested.
Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said officers arrived in the area around 9:50 p.m. and spoke to several witnesses who saw the man, 36, cutting the tires of "at least 10" vehicles. Earles said he was taken into custody shortly after police spoke with witnesses.
Police said he also is suspected of hurling a brick through the front doors of the Decatur Civic Center Saturday night after being identified on video surveillance.
Earles said that the recent spree of criminal damage incidents are most likely linked. He said Monday afternoon that police are currently waiting to review video tapes of other local buildings that were vandalized.
The suspect was booked early Monday morning into Macon County Jail on 10 preliminary charges of criminal damage to property, which are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he's held on $10,000 bond, requiring $1,000 for release.
This story will be updated.
