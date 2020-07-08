Man stabbed during early Tuesday brawl, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man was stabbed during a fight early Tuesday morning.

Court documents say the fight began when the 32-year-old victim saw his girlfriend with the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Decatur, around 1:25 a.m. at a business in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

According to a written affidavit, a verbal argument turned into a brawl, which included the suspect swinging two punches, prompting several blows from the victim.

The victim told police he realized he'd been stabbed after feeling "a wet and sticky substance" under his armpit, documents say. Police reported he was taken to a hospital for the treatment of a laceration.

Police say the suspect told officers he pulled a silver knife out, but kept it by his waist, never swinging the weapon during the fight, and claimed he didn't know he had stabbed the victim.

He was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the y the state's attorney's office.

An afternoon check of jail records showed he's held on $50,000 bail, requiring $5,000 for release.