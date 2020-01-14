You are the owner of this article.
Man steals credit card from woman at Decatur grocery store, spends $2,000, police say
DECATUR — Police said a man who targeted stores looking to steal credit cards was arrested after taking one card that was used to run up a purchases of $2,000.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crime was committed in July but detectives, tracking Facebook profiles and surveillance footage, found and arrested the 56-year-old man Monday afternoon. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated I.D. theft and burglary; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said the stolen card used to charge the big bill was in a wallet grabbed July 9 from the purse of a 70-year-old female shopper waiting in line to pay at the Kroger in Airport Plaza.

“(She) stated she later contacted her Visa credit card as it was one of the items contained in her stolen wallet and learned that unauthorized transactions were conducted at Walgreens … for $520 and Walmart… for $1,481.64,” the affidavit said.

Detectives pulled surveillance footage from Kroger and noticed the man, who has a prominent limp, in line behind the woman and standing with another man, who is seen to reach into the purse. Both men then walk away, discarding shopping carts with groceries they had both been pushing.

The affidavit said a check of more surveillance footage at Walgreens and Walmart showed the credit card transactions were carried out by the man who had been with the 56-year-old suspect in Kroger.

“It should be noted that detectives during this time frame investigated a similar theft from a purse at Kroger, 3070 N. Water Street, and subsequent unauthorized credit card usage,” the statement added, saying the man and his partner were involved in that one, too.

And it also noted the 56-year-old man had been arrested by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office after another similar theft at the Hickory Point Mall.

Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday night with no bond available. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a warrant is out for the arrest of the man police say was his partner in the crimes.

