Man suffers broken-bottle scalp wound during Decatur fight, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed hospital treatment early Saturday after a bottle was broken over his head during a fight on the grounds of the downtown Masonic Temple.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said the 35-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man watched by a large group of people who had attended a party hosted at the temple.

“The fight broke out inside and carried over into the outside just after midnight,” added Earles.

Earles said officers on scene found the man bleeding heavily from his scalp wound and the laceration was “glued” back together by doctors at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Investigations into the circumstances of the confrontation are continuing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

