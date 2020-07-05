You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man suffers broken-bottle scalp wound during Decatur fight, police say
0 comments
alert

Man suffers broken-bottle scalp wound during Decatur fight, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man needed hospital treatment early Saturday after a bottle was broken over his head during a fight on the grounds of the downtown Masonic Temple.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said the 35-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man watched by a large group of people who had attended a party hosted at the temple.

“The fight broke out inside and carried over into the outside just after midnight,” added Earles.

Earles said officers on scene found the man bleeding heavily from his scalp wound and the laceration was “glued” back together by doctors at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Investigations into the circumstances of the confrontation are continuing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News