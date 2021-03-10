Man tells police he was high on mushrooms when he stole Decatur store owner's van

DECATUR — Police said a 28-year-old Decatur man told them he was “tripping on shrooms” when he walked into a convenience store and stole the owner’s van after grabbing the ignition keys off the shop counter.

A sworn affidavit released Wednesday quotes the man as blaming his behavior partly on the effects of the hallucinogenic mushrooms and also because he was angry at the store owner, for unspecified reasons, and wanted to “get back at them.”

The 34-year-old owner of the Wood Plaza Mart at 1207 E. Wood St. is quoted as telling Decatur police the theft happened Feb. 26. He said the man had come into the store, looked around without buying anything, and left.

Officer Ryan Wicks said the owner only found out the van was missing several hours later. He said the owner played an in-store security tape for police which clearly showed the man taking the keys and then driving off with the van, which was valued at $3,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later that day the man turned up at a nearby fast food store where the Wood Plaza Mart owner’s brother was working, and tried to steal items from there, police said. The owner’s brother told police he recognized the man as the one who had stolen his sibling’s van and the man fled when confronted and told to hand over the keys.