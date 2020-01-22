Man threatens Decatur girlfriend with knife and gun, police say

DECATUR — A 29-year-old man was being held in the Macon County Jail Wednesday on multiple charges after police said he choked his girlfriend before threatening her with a knife and pressing a gun barrel to her head.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the crimes took place Jan. 16 at an address on Seventh Drive and the man, who is from Chestnut, was found and arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He was booked on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and theft, as police allege he stole the gun from his mother. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Detective Jason Danner said in the affidavit that the man’s 26-year-old girlfriend, who has dated her boyfriend for three years, described being attacked during the midst of a “physical” argument.

Danner quotes her as saying she had been grabbed by the throat, constricting her airway, before having a pocket knife held against her cheek and told that “if she moved, he would cut her.”

