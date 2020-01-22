You are the owner of this article.
Man threatens Decatur girlfriend with knife and gun, police say
Man threatens Decatur girlfriend with knife and gun, police say

DECATUR — A 29-year-old man was being held in the Macon County Jail Wednesday on multiple charges after police said he choked his girlfriend before threatening her with a knife and pressing a gun barrel to her head.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the crimes took place Jan. 16 at an address on Seventh Drive and the man, who is from Chestnut, was found and arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He was booked on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and theft, as police allege he stole the gun from his mother. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Detective Jason Danner said in the affidavit that the man’s 26-year-old girlfriend, who has dated her boyfriend for three years, described being attacked during the midst of a “physical” argument.

Danner quotes her as saying she had been grabbed by the throat, constricting her airway, before having a pocket knife held against her cheek and told that “if she moved, he would cut her.”

Danner said she was then confronted by him while in the bathroom: “...(He) entered holding a black and silver semi-automatic pistol. (He) placed the barrel against her head and stated ‘You’re lucky this isn’t loaded.’”

The man had fled by the time police arrived but the man’s mother told them he had taken a .380 caliber pistol that had belonged to her, and 15 bullets were also missing from a box of ammunition.

But after the man had been arrested, he is quoted as telling police he had given that gun to another man to look after because he knew he wasn’t allowed to possess firearms. He then claimed the gun he had used to threaten his girlfriend was another semi-automatic pistol he had acquired. “He did not recall the brand of the gun but stated it was a real gun and not a toy,” Danner said in the affidavit.

The man is being held in custody in lieu of making bail set at $235,000, which means he most post $23,500 to bond out.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

