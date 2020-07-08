You are the owner of this article.
Man threatens to kill Decatur woman with a knife, police say
Man threatens to kill Decatur woman with a knife, police say

DECATUR— Police say a man held a blade to a Decatur woman's throat outside of her apartment Tuesday, while accusing her of playing a role in his sister's death

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 47-year-old woman was  checking her mail around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the incident occurred.

Copeland said the man held a "box cutter or small knife" up to her throat, threatened to kill her because "she had killed his sister" and then pushed her back into the apartment.

Once inside, police said the suspect realized she was the wrong person and calmed down and agreed to leave after the woman gave him two slices of pizza, according to police.

Police said she escorted him out of the apartment and he left.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

