Man tried to rob Decatur woman at knifepoint in her backyard, police say

DECATUR — A man who police said tried to rob a woman at knifepoint in her backyard Thursday night has been arrested.

Decatur police in a sworn affidavit said the 47-year-old man approached the woman, 46, at 9:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 24th Street. Police said the man grabbed her by the head and put a knife to her throat while asking, "Where are the plants?"

He asked her about "marijuana plants" several times, police said. The woman told him she had no idea what he was talking about, then yelled to get her son's attention, causing the man to flee, police said.

Police said the man has denied being the suspect and said he was only walking around in the area at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of attempted armed robbery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

In a Friday afternoon check of jail records, he was shown to be held on set bail of $25,000, meaning $2,500 is required for release on bond.

