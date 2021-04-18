Man trying to hide gun in Decatur traffic stop accidentally shoots himself, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Decatur accidentally shot himself while trying to conceal a stolen weapon as officers approached.
Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police said reports from the scene don’t say where on his body the man was wounded. “But it wasn’t life-threatening, as they ended up taking him to jail after he was taken to hospital for treatment,” Carroll added.
He said the incident happened Friday night as police were working a surveillance detail in the area of South Jasper and East Wood streets and stopped the vehicle the 26-year-old Decatur man was riding in as a backseat passenger.
“As officers approached they heard a firearm discharge from inside the car,” said Carroll. “It appears he was trying to get rid of the gun and shove it down inside that little map holder pocket that is in the back of the front seats of every car. As he did that the gun went off and he shot himself.”
Carroll said a check of the gun revealed it had been reported as stolen.
He said the man was booked on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post $2,500 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
