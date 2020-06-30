Man, two women found transporting psychedelic drugs, cannabis through Macon County, court records say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say three individuals face a preliminary controlled substance trafficking charge after they were found attempting to transport psychedelic drugs and cannabis across state lines.

In a signed affidavit, Detective T.J. Wolfe with the Macon County Sheriff's Office wrote the drugs were found during a 3:40 p.m. Monday traffic stop at an eastbound Interstate 72 rest area.

Documents say officers initially spotted unsealed cannabis in the vehicle, along with residue on the pants of the driver, an 18-year-old Michigan man. According to Wolfe, the driver told police he and the two passengers in the car, a 19-year-old Arizona woman and 18-year-old Michigan woman, were traveling from Arizona to Michigan.

The man then told police the cannabis was from Los Angeles and there were "a few grams" inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Officers then searched the vehicle to find a "black case containing a dropper bottle," packaging material and another unmarked bottle containing suspected LSD, as well as several unopened packages of THC products, police say.