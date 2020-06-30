Man, two women found transporting psychedelic drugs, cannabis through Macon County, court records say

DECATUR— Police say three individuals face a preliminary controlled substance trafficking charge after they were found attempting to transport psychedelic drugs and cannabis across state lines.
In a signed affidavit, Detective T.J. Wolfe with the Macon County Sheriff's Office wrote the drugs were found during a 3:40 p.m. Monday traffic stop at an eastbound Interstate 72 rest area.
Documents say officers initially spotted unsealed cannabis in the vehicle, along with residue on the pants of the driver, an 18-year-old Michigan man. According to Wolfe, the driver told police he and the two passengers in the car, a 19-year-old Arizona woman and 18-year-old Michigan woman, were traveling from Arizona to Michigan.
The man then told police the cannabis was from Los Angeles and there were "a few grams" inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Officers then searched the vehicle to find a "black case containing a dropper bottle," packaging material and another unmarked bottle containing suspected LSD, as well as several unopened packages of THC products, police say.
All suspects claimed the case belonged to a fourth passenger that was no longer traveling with them, according to Wolfe. The sheriff's department also documented that a "large mushroom" was found in the vehicle, which the Michigan woman told officers was an approximately 10 gram "psilocybin mushroom" that she was taking it to a friend in Michigan.
The suspects were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary class X felony charge of controlled substance trafficking, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Jail records showed the man and 19-year-old woman remained held on $50,000 bail each, meaning $5,000 is required for release. The Michigan woman was released Tuesday on $7,500 bond.
