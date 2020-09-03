Man wanted for first-degree murder, 2 men arrested for attempted murder, police say

DECATUR — Two men have been arrested and a warrant issued for a third in connection with three recent shootings in Decatur, one of which resulting in a death.
Decatur police announced Thursday that Delahn L. Amos, 28, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Demetrius D. Maclin.
Maclin, 31, was found dead on Aug. 26 in the 1200 block of North Edward Street at 4:17 a.m. by police patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired. Maclin was slumped inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said at the time that Maclin suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity" of his body.
An additional warrant has been issued for Amos in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in the 1100 block North College Street on Aug. 27.
At the time of that incident, authorities said police were called to the area by residents who reported hearing multiple gunshots. Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Leafland Avenue. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Bond for Amos has been set at $10 million for the murder charge and $1 million for the attempted murder charge.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-8477.
On Wednesday, Decatur police announced the arrest of Levron K. Hines, 37, on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with the College Street shooting.
Police also announced the arrest Wednesday of Joseph L. Williams, 22, in connection with an attempted murder that occurred on Aug. 30 in the 700 block of East Clay Street.
At the time of the incident, authorities said police were dispatched to a home at about 10:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Hines and Williams were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday. The preliminary charges of attempted first degree murder are are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
The arrests were made by the Decatur Police Patrol Division, Adult Investigations Unit and Street Crimes Unit, while working in conjunction with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
There has been a string of shootings recently in Decatur, prompting an Aug. 21 statement from Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz.
In the statement, Getz referred to five separate incidents of gunshots coming within hours of each other on August 17 and nine that occurred the next few days. Describing the acts as "senseless," Getz said the shootings were not believed to be random acts of violence.
The chief said cooperation from witnesses and victims had been almost non-existent in most cases.
"We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents," Getz said in the statement. "The Department will aggressively pursue those individuals in the community looking to inflict violence on others."
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.