Man wanted for first-degree murder, two men arrested for attempted murder, police say

On Wednesday, Decatur police announced the arrest of Levron K. Hines, 37, on preliminary charges of attempted murder in connection with the College Street shooting.

Police also announced the arrest Wednesday of Joseph L. Williams, 22, in connection with an attempted murder that occurred on Aug. 30 in the 700 block of East Clay Street.

At the time of the incident, authorities said police were dispatched to a home at about 10:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hines and Williams were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Wednesday. The preliminary charges of attempted first degree murder are are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The arrests were made by the Decatur Police Patrol Division, Adult Investigations Unit and Street Crimes Unit, while working in conjunction with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

There has been a string of shootings recently in Decatur, prompting an Aug. 21 statement from Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz.