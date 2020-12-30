Man whips roommate with belt after she walks in on him with 2 women, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who claimed his 68-year-old female roommate was trying to “frame him” after she walked into his bedroom and found him with two other women, was nevertheless arrested Monday after police said he whipped the roommate with a leather belt.
The man, 62, had told police he never touched the woman and she had in fact thrown a cup of coffee at him in the incident, which happened just after 4 a.m.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the man’s story was backed up by a 59-year-old woman witness, who said the female roommate had thrown the cup but she hadn’t seen him “be physical” with the roommate in any way.
But Officer Paul Vickers said marks on the roommate’s body told a different story: “I observed (her) to have a medium sized bruise located on her left forearm,” the officer said.
“I also observed a large horizontal bruise that stretched from the rear of her right leg to the front of her right thigh. The bruise on her right thigh was consistent with markings from a belt.”
The roommate had claimed she had been whipped across the leg with a black leather belt several times and was also struck in the left forearm.
“(She) advised the reason (he) did this was because she went to tell him good morning and he got upset with her because he was with two other girls,” Vickers added. “(He) claimed he did not hit her with a belt and said she was trying to frame him.”
The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery on a victim aged over 60 and domestic battery. He’s now free on bail of $1,000 after posting $100 bond. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with the roommate and her home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
