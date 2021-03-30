 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who attacked Decatur bus passenger gets 30 month prison sentence
0 comments
alert top story

Man who attacked Decatur bus passenger gets 30 month prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor

Taylor. 

DECATUR — Stephen D. Taylor was sentenced to prison for two years and six months after pleading guilty to launching an unprovoked attack on a terrified female bus passenger in Decatur.

Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, during a March 23 appearance in Macon County Circuit Court. As part of the plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, a second charge of aggravated battery involving strangulation was dismissed. 

A sworn Decatur police affidavit detailing the attack said it had happened on a Decatur city bus on the morning of Dec. 15 while it was stopped in the Fairview Plaza shopping center.

Officer John Doswell quoted the 44-year-old victim as describing how Taylor had earlier sat down next to her at the back of the bus and made her feel uncomfortable because he was “acting weird.” Doswell said when she moved to the middle of the bus to get away from him, Taylor moved with her and was staring into her open purse, making the passenger fear as though she was about to be robbed.

Doswell said the passenger then moved to the front of the bus and told the female driver she was refusing to get off because she was scared Taylor would attack and rob her. The driver told Taylor he had to get off the bus, but he refused, Doswell wrote in the affidavit.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“(The driver) stated she had told him again… when Taylor lunged (at the woman passenger) punching her in the face and then grabbing her by the throat with both hands around her throat,” Doswell added.

“(The driver) stated that she thought Taylor was going to choke (the passenger) to death, so she grabbed one of Taylor’s hands and pulled it away from the woman’s throat.”

Taylor was still on the bus when police arrived to arrest him.

As part of his sentencing, he was given three months credit off his prison term for time already spent in custody since his arrest.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH cites concerns with pandemic treaty, WHO report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News