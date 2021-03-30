Man who attacked Decatur bus passenger gets 30 month prison sentence

DECATUR — Stephen D. Taylor was sentenced to prison for two years and six months after pleading guilty to launching an unprovoked attack on a terrified female bus passenger in Decatur.
Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, during a March 23 appearance in Macon County Circuit Court. As part of the plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, a second charge of aggravated battery involving strangulation was dismissed.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit detailing the attack said it had happened on a Decatur city bus on the morning of Dec. 15 while it was stopped in the Fairview Plaza shopping center.
Officer John Doswell quoted the 44-year-old victim as describing how Taylor had earlier sat down next to her at the back of the bus and made her feel uncomfortable because he was “acting weird.” Doswell said when she moved to the middle of the bus to get away from him, Taylor moved with her and was staring into her open purse, making the passenger fear as though she was about to be robbed.
Doswell said the passenger then moved to the front of the bus and told the female driver she was refusing to get off because she was scared Taylor would attack and rob her. The driver told Taylor he had to get off the bus, but he refused, Doswell wrote in the affidavit.
“(The driver) stated she had told him again… when Taylor lunged (at the woman passenger) punching her in the face and then grabbing her by the throat with both hands around her throat,” Doswell added.
“(The driver) stated that she thought Taylor was going to choke (the passenger) to death, so she grabbed one of Taylor’s hands and pulled it away from the woman’s throat.”
Taylor was still on the bus when police arrived to arrest him.
As part of his sentencing, he was given three months credit off his prison term for time already spent in custody since his arrest.
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid