Man who attacked Decatur bus passenger gets 30 month prison sentence

DECATUR — Stephen D. Taylor was sentenced to prison for two years and six months after pleading guilty to launching an unprovoked attack on a terrified female bus passenger in Decatur.

Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, during a March 23 appearance in Macon County Circuit Court. As part of the plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, a second charge of aggravated battery involving strangulation was dismissed.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit detailing the attack said it had happened on a Decatur city bus on the morning of Dec. 15 while it was stopped in the Fairview Plaza shopping center.

Officer John Doswell quoted the 44-year-old victim as describing how Taylor had earlier sat down next to her at the back of the bus and made her feel uncomfortable because he was “acting weird.” Doswell said when she moved to the middle of the bus to get away from him, Taylor moved with her and was staring into her open purse, making the passenger fear as though she was about to be robbed.

Doswell said the passenger then moved to the front of the bus and told the female driver she was refusing to get off because she was scared Taylor would attack and rob her. The driver told Taylor he had to get off the bus, but he refused, Doswell wrote in the affidavit.

