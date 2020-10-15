Man who exposed himself repeatedly outside Decatur school gets probation, treatment

DECATUR — A man with a criminal record of repeatedly exposing himself to passers-by was placed on probation and ordered to undergo sex offender treatment after pleading guilty to a new charge of committing public indecency in Decatur.

Lester A. McDonald, 43, who lists an address in Princeton, took a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Stephen Willoughby, when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday.

Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the probation term to run 24 months and Willoughby said his client had already started the sex offender mental health treatment. The judge also ordered McDonald to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and, as part of the plea deal, agreed to dismiss another indecency charge along with one count each of obstructing justice and resisting police.

A Decatur Police sworn affidavit listed McDonald as having five charges and two convictions for sex offenses in other counties. He is quoted as telling Officer Zach Wakeland that all his crimes are related to incidents of exposing himself in public.