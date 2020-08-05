Man who police say slashed Merchant Street tires pleads not guilty

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say went on a vandalism spree last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal damage charges.
Travis C. Stewart, 36, is accused of slashing the tires of at least 10 vehicles along Merchant Street in July and deflating the tire of a police car in May, according to police.
Stewart had been on probation for spray-painting the word "traitor" in the Decatur police headquarters lobby and on the doors of the Macon County Courthouse in December. Police said he also vandalized Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, 1230 E. Pershing Road.
That incident was sparked over money he owed on a bike, police have said.
A pre-trial hearing in the new case is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Stewart also is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning on a separate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jail records on Wednesday afternoon showed Stewart is held on $2.1 million bail, requiring $210,370 to be released.
