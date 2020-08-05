Man who police say slashed Merchant Street tires pleads not guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say went on a vandalism spree last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal damage charges.

Stewart had been on probation for spray-painting the word "traitor" in the Decatur police headquarters lobby and on the doors of the Macon County Courthouse in December. Police said he also vandalized Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, 1230 E. Pershing Road.

That incident was sparked over money he owed on a bike, police have said.

A pre-trial hearing in the new case is scheduled for Sept. 2.