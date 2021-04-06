 Skip to main content
Man who said he spent stimulus money on drugs arrested with illegal weapon, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man who told police he had spent his federal stimulus check on crack cocaine was arrested after fellow guests at a motel he was staying at said he was armed and making threats to kill.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers were called to the Decatur motel at 6:30 a.m. March 27 and obtained a warrant to search the man’s room.

Once inside, Officer Robert Murray said police seized a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and several bags of ammunition of .22 and various other calibers. Murray said a search turned up no drugs in the room after the 40-year-old man made the comment about how he’d used his stimulus funds.

Murray said several women present described the man as a “methamphetamine addict” and also said he was seen holding the gun and with the weapon tucked into his waistband. The women said he was making threats to kill a named person who was not on scene when police arrived.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon and ammunition. Police said a criminal records check revealed previous convictions for felony theft and domestic battery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

