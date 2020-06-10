Man who sparked Decatur chase is paroled felon, police say

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Tim Wittmer said he had first seen the man driving a vehicle near a “suspected drug house” in the 1200 block of North Lowber Street just after 1 p.m. He said the vehicle had been northbound but, after passing Wittmer’s police car, suddenly reversed and parked.

“(The man) then exited the car holding a suspicious object believed to be a firearm wrapped in a white piece of cloth, possibly a T-shirt or towel,” Wittmer said. He said the man ignored commands to stop and fled into a house in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.

“Officers surrounded the house and (he) eventually came out to surrender,” Wittmer added. “In plain view on the floorboard of the vehicle (the man was driving) Officer (Brent) Morey observed a live .380 caliber pistol cartridge.”

Wittmer said a search of the house the man fled to turned up two loaded 9mm handguns.

Wittmer said both he and Morey had recognized the man from “previous police investigations” and knew him to be on parole. A check of the Illinois Department of Corrections database shows the man was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in Sangamon County.