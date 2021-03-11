Man who took plea deal in robbing of Charleston, Mattoon residents in Bethany gets 6 years

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County Circuit Court Judge on Thursday sentenced Decatur man Anthony M. Layette to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to being involved in a robbery.

Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver in a statement said the robbery had occurred Aug. 28 in Bethany when Layette and another Decatur man met up with two men from Charleston and Mattoon.

Weaver said Layette, 26, and his accomplice got into a vehicle with the other men and “threatened to harm (them) using weapons if they did not pay Layette and the other man cash."

The two Decatur men then fled with more than $1,200 and the victims called 911, sparking a police investigation by Bethany police and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Layette and the other man were located the following day in Decatur by officers with the Decatur Police Department and arrested,” Weaver added.

Layette was represented by defense attorney Monica Hawkins who negotiated a plea deal on his behalf that saw an additional charge dismissed.

