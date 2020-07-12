You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man who trespassed at Decatur police headquarters gets arrested, police say
0 comments
alert

Man who trespassed at Decatur police headquarters gets arrested, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested for trespassing after he confronted a female officer in the fenced lot where Decatur police keep their squad cars, according to reports.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 39-year-old man called out to the officer as she was leaving the headquarters building, 707 W. South Side Drive, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

“The officer heard a male voice say ‘I need to speak with you’ and when she looked she saw this guy in the secure parking lot where he must have climbed the fence,” added Copeland.

The man was arrested and jailed on a preliminary charge of trespass to state supported property. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Copeland also said he had received a rambling voicemail message from the same man several days earlier that ran on for some five minutes, made no sense and lasted until the voicemail automatically shut off.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News