Man who trespassed at Decatur police headquarters gets arrested, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested for trespassing after he confronted a female officer in the fenced lot where Decatur police keep their squad cars, according to reports.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 39-year-old man called out to the officer as she was leaving the headquarters building, 707 W. South Side Drive, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

“The officer heard a male voice say ‘I need to speak with you’ and when she looked she saw this guy in the secure parking lot where he must have climbed the fence,” added Copeland.

The man was arrested and jailed on a preliminary charge of trespass to state supported property. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Copeland also said he had received a rambling voicemail message from the same man several days earlier that ran on for some five minutes, made no sense and lasted until the voicemail automatically shut off.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.