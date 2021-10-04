Man with backpack of drugs, cannabis stopped in Decatur, police say

DECATUR — Police said they pulled over a man driving near Decatur with a backpack stuffed with a pharmacopeia of illegally owned drugs and cannabis.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the haul came to light around 4:18 a.m. Sunday when the 18-year-old man was stopped for traffic infractions on Interstate 72 eastbound.

Deputy T. J. Wolfe said the man’s vehicle smelled of cannabis and the officer happened to notice five peach-colored Adderall amphetamine pills in a dashboard storage area while the man was rummaging for his license.

Wolfe said the man at first said the pills were his but later changed his mind. A search of the vehicle then came up with the black backpack which was found to hold 433 Adderall tablets.

More searching, said Wolfe, revealed 260 pills containing Oxycodone and then police found the packages packed with cannabis. “Each of these two packages would later be determined to have a gross field weight of 350 grams (more than 12 ounces),” Wolfe added.

“Inside of a USPS postal package (located in the bag) ... another vacuum sealed bag was located. This vacuum sealed bag held a gross field weight of 500 grams (more than 17 ounces of cannabis).”

Recommended for you…

The man, who listed an address in St. Joseph, was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of dealing in both cannabis and illegally owned schedule two controlled substances. A check of the Macon County Jail Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.