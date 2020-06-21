Man with brain cancer punched and robbed in Decatur, police report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a 65-year-old Decatur man told them he was punched in the head and robbed of cash Saturday afternoon as he walked to the store.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim, who had abrasions to his elbow and hand after falling to the ground, is a brain cancer patient. He said the man was accosted at 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Johnson Avenue by a robber he described as black, aged 40 or 50, and about 5-foot-6 inches tall and of regular build.

“Due to his medical condition, which causes complications with his memory, he couldn't remember much about the suspect’s clothing description,” added Copeland.

He said the victim described being approached by the man who asked him if he was carrying money in his right hand, where he did hold a small amount of cash. “He didn’t answer the suspect’s question and the suspect snatched the money out of his hand and punched him in the left side of his head above his left ear, which knocked him to the ground,” Copeland said. “And then the suspect took off running.”

