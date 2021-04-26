Man with gun hidden in underwear gets arrested in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who made “furtive movements” when he was stopped at a police roadside safety check Saturday night went on to arouse suspicions even more when he was asked to get out of his vehicle, a sworn affidavit said.
“...So he got out of the car and stayed partially bent over,” said State Police Trooper Ronald Tisdale who was manning the check area at the intersection of U.S. 51 and King Street. “Based on my training and experience, this is consistent with someone attempting to hide contraband in and around their crotch and waist.”
The contraband turned out to be a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. Tisdale said the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.
Police said they checked the 19-year-old man’s record and found a 2016 conviction for burglary for which he had been sentenced to seven months in prison. As a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to possess firearms.
After the discovery of the gun, the man was booked on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by felon.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out; prosecutors had asked for bail of $100,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
