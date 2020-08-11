Man with screwdriver robs Decatur gas station

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DECATUR — Police are looking for a man who stole cash from the Huck's Convenient Food Store at 3595 Larkdale Court Monday morning.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man was armed with a screwdriver and threatened the 32-year-old female clerk, demanding cash, at around 5:44 a.m. The suspect was dressed in all black wearing a surgical mask and gloves and fled the scene on foot after taking the money.