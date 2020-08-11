You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man with screwdriver robs Decatur gas station
0 comments

Man with screwdriver robs Decatur gas station

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are looking for a man who stole cash from the Huck's Convenient Food Store at 3595 Larkdale Court Monday morning.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man was armed with a screwdriver and threatened the 32-year-old female clerk, demanding cash, at around 5:44 a.m. The suspect was dressed in all black wearing a surgical mask and gloves and fled the scene on foot after taking the money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News