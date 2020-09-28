Man with stolen gun in his shorts gets arrested leaving Decatur party, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man with a stolen handgun shoved down the back of his shorts chose precisely the wrong moment to exit a Decatur party: a sworn affidavit said he walked out right in front of police patrol officers waiting to get into the home where the party was being held.

The affidavit said Decatur Police officers had gone to the location of the large party in the 1100 block of North University Avenue Friday night to investigate the trace on a 911 call.

Officer Justin Closen said they first saw the 19-year-old old man come “flying out of the door and onto a balcony as if he had been shoved” by someone inside the room. Closen said he could see the man had “a black object” in his left hand but couldn’t make out what it was.

A short time later, he said, the man came walking out of the building as officers were still waiting to be let in. “As he passed us, I observed a large bulge in the back of his shorts,” Closen added.

“This bulge resembled the size and shape of a handgun. He was detained and a black, Kel-Tec brand 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was removed from the back of his shorts. This handgun had one live round in the chamber and an additional 13 rounds in the magazine.”