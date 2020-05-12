Man, woman found dead in Decatur garage, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were found dead in a one-car detached garage in the 1600 block of East Main Street.

According to police, the bodies were discovered during a missing persons investigation at 7:12 p.m. Monday. At the scene, the woman was found inside a parked vehicle and the male was lying next to the driver's side door, which was open.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement. No gas was in the vehicle.

"Neither deceased individual was found to have any external trauma, nor were weapons of any kind recovered from the scene," Copeland said.

Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday afternoon. Copeland said no further information would be released at this time.

