Marijuana license finalists file suit to stop state from giving losers a second chance

Attorney John Fitzgerald, of the firm Tabet DiVito & Rothstein which filed the lawsuit, said the changes run contrary to the law that legalized pot in the state.

Specifically, the changes created a supplemental deficiency notice and a chance to ask for a rescoring, neither of which are in the law, Fitzgerald said.

Deficiencies were meant to notify applicants of an omission before their applications were scored, he said, not give them a chance to correct mistakes after they were scored.

There are two ways to fix the process, Fitzgerald said. If any of the 937 applicants feel they were the victims of faulty scoring or a missing deficiency notice, they can file suit and ask the courts to correct it.

Beyond that, he said, it’s up to lawmakers to change the law going forward, not for the governor to change the law after the fact. Eventually, up to 500 new licenses are to be awarded in future rounds.

“The act can be amended,” he said. “It can’t be ignored or violated.”