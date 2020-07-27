You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Maroa woman denies charges she slapped, choked autistic boy
0 comments
alert

Maroa woman denies charges she slapped, choked autistic boy

{{featured_button_text}}
Kramer

Lori J. Kramer

 Tony Reid

MAROA — A Maroa woman is pleading not guilty to charges she repeatedly slapped an autistic boy across the face so hard she split open his top lip.

Lori J. Kramer, 56, is accused by prosecutors of flying into a rage while babysitting the boy, who is aged under 13 and has the mindset of a 4-year-old, according to a police affidavit quoting his mother, after he used a single four letter word in front of her.

The affidavit from Maroa police Officer Tyler Jenkins said Kramer “open hand-smacked” the boy across his mouth 12 times around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25, but his punishment didn’t stop there. “(A witness) also indicated Lori then spanked the child with enough force to buckle the child’s legs,” added Jenkins.

“The witness then stated that she grabbed the back of the child’s hooded sweatshirt near the neck area and lifted the child off the ground. The witness stated that this caused choking to the child and the child was thrown onto a chair.”

Kramer appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on July 24 with her defense attorney, Nrupa Patel, and denied charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13, inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery involving physical contact.

The case was placed on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31. Kramer remains free after posting $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Her bail conditions forbid Kramer to have any contact with the boy.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News