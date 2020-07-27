Maroa woman denies charges she slapped, choked autistic boy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAROA — A Maroa woman is pleading not guilty to charges she repeatedly slapped an autistic boy across the face so hard she split open his top lip.

Lori J. Kramer, 56, is accused by prosecutors of flying into a rage while babysitting the boy, who is aged under 13 and has the mindset of a 4-year-old, according to a police affidavit quoting his mother, after he used a single four letter word in front of her.

The affidavit from Maroa police Officer Tyler Jenkins said Kramer “open hand-smacked” the boy across his mouth 12 times around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25, but his punishment didn’t stop there. “(A witness) also indicated Lori then spanked the child with enough force to buckle the child’s legs,” added Jenkins.

“The witness then stated that she grabbed the back of the child’s hooded sweatshirt near the neck area and lifted the child off the ground. The witness stated that this caused choking to the child and the child was thrown onto a chair.”

Kramer appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on July 24 with her defense attorney, Nrupa Patel, and denied charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13, inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery involving physical contact.