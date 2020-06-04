Masked Decatur man accused of multiple counts of burglary, criminal damage

About the same time a shopping cart was found inside the Ray Eldridge Jewelery business, 3012 N. Water St., having been rammed through a window.

At 9:38 p.m. police had been called to World of Power Sports, 2635 N. 22nd St., where a garage door had been damaged after being rammed by a pickup truck. Massey said surveillance video once again showed the driver of the truck wearing a monkey mask.

Collins is quoted as telling police he attacked World of Power Sports because the business “did not hire him.”

Massey said that new truck, valued at more than $54,000, turns out to have been stolen from the Bob Brady dealership, 4025 E. Boyd Road. He said the truck had been driven off the showroom floor and right through a set of glass doors. On its way out a new sport utility vehicle was damaged and it was valued at more than $97,000.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday police were called to the Thornton Oil gas station at 1707 E. Pershing Road, where a glass door had been shattered and cartons of cigarettes and other merchandise were strewn all over the floor. Collins is quoted as telling police he was there for the break-in and had “a look around,” but did not steal anything.