Mattoon daycare provider charged with 'shaken baby' child battery

Sarah Bush Lincoln medical staff contacted the police due to K.K.'s symptoms of vomiting and lethargy and the absence of visible outside trauma being indicative of brain bleed caused by "shaken baby"-type injuries, Gaines said. St. Louis staff later determined that the infant was suffering from brain bruising and a bilateral retinal hemorrhage that would cause symptoms to occur within an hour of him being shaken, he said.

"That really helped us narrow down the time frame," Gaines said.

The deputy chief said this medical information prompted investigators with the Mattoon Police Department to meet with Petak on Feb. 4 for another interview, during which she reportedly admitted to shaking the infant. He said the police then turned their investigation report over to the state's attorney's office to review for possible charges in court.

K.K.'s mother has discussed the case and gave an update on her son's condition to WCIA-TV this week, saying that he is now doing much better and is showing strong signs of recovery. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Gaines said the infant is doing well since his release from the hospital but cautioned that "shaken baby" injuries can produce health issues in subsequent years, such as seizures or speech impediments.

"They are just going to have to give it time and see what happens when the boy grows up a little bit to see if there are any issues," Gaines said.

Contact Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

