 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mattoon man arrested after biting, punching dog, police say

  • 0

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Mattoon man who police say bit and pummeled a dog has been charged with animal torture.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed a felony charge of animal torture and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals against Erynn F. Johnson-Newburry, 19, of Mattoon on Tuesday following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

Police said Johnson-Newburry was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 17th Street after he punched, kicked, and bit a dog. Police said he also was observed throwing the dog to the ground.

After his arrest, Johnson-Newburry was taken to the Coles County jail. During a hearing Tuesday, he was released from custody without bond on the condition that he have no contact or be within 100 feet of any domesticated animals.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

People are also reading…

Johnson-Newburry, Erynn F.

Johnson-Newburry
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to prevent home break-ins

How to prevent home break-ins

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans gather for Olympic triathlon relay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News