Mattoon man sentenced to decade in federal prison for trafficking child pornography

URBANA — A Mattoon man described by federal prosecutors as an avid collector of extremely violent child pornography was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois reported in a press release that Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm further ordered that Tyler L. Foote, 29, of Mattoon, remain on supervised release for a period of 10 years following completion of his prison sentence.
In court filings, the government represented that Foote is a collector of extremely violent child abuse images. These image and video files reportedly include acts of sexual violence against minor children, including infants, bestiality, bondage and urination.
On Dec. 20, Foote entered open pleas of guilty to five counts of trafficking child pornography. Foote was arrested on Aug. 16 on Coles County state charges, and was indicted by a federal grand jury in October.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The charges were investigated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mattoon Police Department.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
