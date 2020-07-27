Mattoon man sentenced to decade in federal prison for trafficking child pornography

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — A Mattoon man described by federal prosecutors as an avid collector of extremely violent child pornography was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois reported in a press release that Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm further ordered that Tyler L. Foote, 29, of Mattoon, remain on supervised release for a period of 10 years following completion of his prison sentence.

In court filings, the government represented that Foote is a collector of extremely violent child abuse images. These image and video files reportedly include acts of sexual violence against minor children, including infants, bestiality, bondage and urination.

On Dec. 20, Foote entered open pleas of guilty to five counts of trafficking child pornography. Foote was arrested on Aug. 16 on Coles County state charges, and was indicted by a federal grand jury in October.