Mattoon man's body pulled from Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — Illinois State Police detectives are investigating after the body of a 70-year-old Mattoon man was pulled out of Lake Shelbyville Saturday night, the same day the man had been reported missing by his family.

A news release from the police said Donald E. Pygott's body was recovered at 9 p.m. in the lake waters near Wolf Creek State Park.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Dive Team, Shelby County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police are assisting in the investigation,” ISP said.

“The ISP is continuing this open and ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.”

ISP said they were appealing for witnesses who might have seen Pygott or anyone with information on his fate to contact them at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

