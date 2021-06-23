Mattoon native killed in Minnesota shooting

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA — Mattoon native and Eastern Illinois University alumnus Ed Ward was shot to death Sunday morning in his doorway in what police are calling a random incident.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported that authorities say a 45-year-old Duluth, Minnesota, man is facing felony charges for shooting Ward, 68, after crashing a stolen vehicle in the St. Cloud man's front yard.

Mattoon resident Chris Hutton said Ward was the son of Roy and Faye Ward of Mattoon and grew up in the 3000 block of Marion Avenue. She said Ward became friends with her husband, Chuck Hutton, when they were children; graduated with him from Mattoon High School together in 1971; and had stayed connected with him ever since then.

"He was the nicest guy you would ever want to know. He was always jovial and laughing," Hutton said. She noted that Ward and his wife adopted two children, who are now grown.

Ward obtained his bachelor's and master's from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate from the University of Nebraska. He was a professor in the management and entrepreneurship department at St. Cloud State University and had taught at the school for more than three decades.

Hutton said she and her husband have been moved by the messages that Ward's former students have posted on his online memorial wall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He cared about his students. He would go out of his way to help his students," Hutton said, adding that Ward felt the same way about his family and friends. "It's just unbelievable that this happened."

The Star Tribune reported that the alleged shooter, Jason R. Beckman, reportedly told investigators that he got lost while driving and crashed, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Stearns County District Court. Beckman said he then knocked on the house's front door and thought the man who answered, Ward, was a man who had pointed a rifle at him earlier at a store, according to court documents.

As Ward tried to slam the door, Beckman shot him twice before fleeing on foot, the complaint states. Beckman told investigators he was not sure if the man with the rifle was real, as he had been previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and manic depressive disorder, the complaint states.

Beckman was charged with theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree murder. He has two previous felony convictions for assault, which prohibit him from possessing a handgun.

St. Cloud police were dispatched to the shooting at about 6:16 a.m. At about 7:11 a.m., Beckman was arrested on foot about 1.5 miles from the scene. He was found in possession of a stolen .45 caliber handgun and cartridges consistent with items recovered from the scene, court documents state. Officers found a .45 caliber magazine and suspected drugs in the stolen vehicle left at the scene.

After Ward was shot, he was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspect before he was sedated. He was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0