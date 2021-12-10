 Skip to main content
Mattoon union joins effort to intervene in school mask legal challenge

SPRINGFIELD — The unions representing teachers and support staff in 52 school districts, including Mattoon, on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a Sangamon County lawsuit over the state's mask requirement

Seventy-five Illinois Education Association affiliates signed onto the effort. 

Attorney Tom DeVore in October sued 145 school districts challenging the mask rule and a policy to send students home if they were in close contact with someone who has COVID. Those cases have been consolidated into one case now in front of Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.

Andrew Frey, president of the Triad Education Association in Madison County, in a statement said "we want students to wear their masks and stay home if they were close contacts of someone with COVID.

“Things were looking good for a while, but here we are again. This is a worldwide pandemic. We are not immune in Illinois just because we want to turn our heads. So, we won’t. And, we’ll work to keep our schools safe," he said.

The 75 groups represent more than 29,000 members. 

A status hearing about the union group intervening is scheduled for next week. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the mask rule in August. The legal challenge is over whether schools have the authority to have such mandates. 

Unions involved 

Addison SD 4

Antioch CCSD 34

Arlington Heights SD 25

Barrington CUSD 220

Bluford Unit School District 318

Bond County CUSD 2

Carlinville CUSD 1

Cary CCSD 26

CHSD 99

Collinsville CUSD 10

Columbia CUSD 4

Cons HSD 230

Crystal Lake CCSD 47

CUSD 200

CUSD 300

Edwardsville CUSD 7

Geneva CUSD 304

Glenview CCSD 34

Hiawatha CUSD 426

Hinsdale CCSD 181

Hinsdale Twp HSD 86

Indian Prairie CUSD 204

Lake Forest SD 67

Lemont Twp HSD 210

Lincolnshire-Prairieview SD 103

Lombard SD 44

Maine Township HSD 207

Mascoutah CUD 19

Mattoon CUSD 2

McHenry CCSD 15

Medinah SD 11

Minooka CCSD 201

Minooka CHSD 111

Mount Prospect SD 57

Naperville CUSD 203

North Palos SD 117

Palos CCSD 118

Plainfield SD 202

Prairie Central CUSD 8

Prairie Grove CSD 46

Rockridge CUSD 300

Sandwich CUSD 430

SD 45 DuPage County

SD U-46

Southwestern CUSD 9

St Charles CUSD 303

Township HSD 214

Triad CUSD 2

Waterloo CUSD 5

Wauconda CUSD 118

 

 
