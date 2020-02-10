2 men deny drug, weapon charges; police say they have links to Decatur gang

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say is associated with a street gang that is a law enforcement priority appeared in court pleading not guilty to multiple weapons and drug charges.
Tamajhe I. Adams, 18, is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000, which means he must post $25,000 to bond out.
Adams and a 20-year-old man, Bryan C. McGee, who earlier pleaded not guilty to firearm offenses, were among several people arrested Jan. 15 when the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit raided a home in the 200 block of East Olive Street. A sworn affidavit said 10 people were found in the house and had been identified by detectives as “involved/associated” with a gang called “Jumpout.”
“This group has been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons,” said the affidavit.
Talking to the Herald & Review for a Sunday story looking back at 2019 crime statistics, Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said violence and shootings were linked to Jumpout.
“We’re coming after them,” Getz had said. “...They are a nemesis to the safety of our citizens.”
Adams appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday where he faced three preliminary hearings in a row. They included the Jan. 15 arrest where Detective Jason Hesse said police found him hiding in a closet with $580 in cash in his pockets and a bag on the floor holding five small packages of cocaine. Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try him on a charge of drug possession.
And, in two proceeding preliminary hearings, she found probable cause to try him on various weapons offenses. The first dates to Sept. 29 when Police Officer Christopher Skalon said a police patrol saw him acting suspiciously and trying to duck out of sight in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way. Police recovered a fully-loaded handgun hidden in some bushes where he had been standing and Adams is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun.
Less than two months later on the night of Nov. 4, Police Officer James Weddle told the court that Adams had been riding in the backseat of a car pulled over at the intersection of South and West drives. A loaded 9mm handgun was found tucked under the seat cushion where Adams was sitting and he is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
McGee had appeared in court Jan. 29 and waived a preliminary hearing before denying charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun linked to the Jan. 15 house raid.
A sworn statement from Hesse said police had found McGee in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen. McGee also remains in custody in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
Both McGee and Adams are scheduled back in court for preliminary hearings March 10.
