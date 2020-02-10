2 men deny drug, weapon charges; police say they have links to Decatur gang

Adams appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday where he faced three preliminary hearings in a row. They included the Jan. 15 arrest where Detective Jason Hesse said police found him hiding in a closet with $580 in cash in his pockets and a bag on the floor holding five small packages of cocaine. Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try him on a charge of drug possession.

And, in two proceeding preliminary hearings, she found probable cause to try him on various weapons offenses. The first dates to Sept. 29 when Police Officer Christopher Skalon said a police patrol saw him acting suspiciously and trying to duck out of sight in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way. Police recovered a fully-loaded handgun hidden in some bushes where he had been standing and Adams is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun.

Less than two months later on the night of Nov. 4, Police Officer James Weddle told the court that Adams had been riding in the backseat of a car pulled over at the intersection of South and West drives. A loaded 9mm handgun was found tucked under the seat cushion where Adams was sitting and he is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.