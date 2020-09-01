Men wanted for Moultrie County armed robbery arrested in Decatur, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say two Decatur men wanted for armed robbery in Moultrie County were arrested Saturday evening in 900 block of West Cushing Street.

Court documents say the 24- and 26-year-old were taken into custody by Decatur police around 6:14 p.m. on Moultrie County warrants for a Friday armed robbery targeting individuals that previously purchased cannabis from them, documents say.

A sworn affidavit says the men were arrested as they were seen Saturday entering a parked car that was found to have 271.5 total grams of cannabis, a functioning scale and $1,015 inside. The affidavit also says a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun and 14.8 grams of cannabis were inside the 24-year-old's pockets, and 7.5 grams of cannabis and $621 in the pockets of the 26-year-old.

The men were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Sunday morning under preliminary charges of direct civil contempt. Additionally, the 24-year-old faces preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, manufacturing and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and felon in possession of a firearm.

All charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.