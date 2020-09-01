Men wanted for Moultrie County armed robbery arrested in Decatur, police say

DECATUR— Police say two Decatur men wanted for armed robbery in Moultrie County were arrested Saturday evening in 900 block of West Cushing Street.
Court documents say the 24- and 26-year-old were taken into custody by Decatur police around 6:14 p.m. on Moultrie County warrants for a Friday armed robbery targeting individuals that previously purchased cannabis from them, documents say.
A sworn affidavit says the men were arrested as they were seen Saturday entering a parked car that was found to have 271.5 total grams of cannabis, a functioning scale and $1,015 inside. The affidavit also says a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun and 14.8 grams of cannabis were inside the 24-year-old's pockets, and 7.5 grams of cannabis and $621 in the pockets of the 26-year-old.
The men were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Sunday morning under preliminary charges of direct civil contempt. Additionally, the 24-year-old faces preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, manufacturing and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis and felon in possession of a firearm.
All charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed the 26-year-old was released on $15,000 bond and the 24-year-old remained held on $75,000, requiring $7,500 bond for release.
