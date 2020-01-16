Mental fitness exam ordered for man accused of Lerna child's death

CHARLESTON — A man accused of beating his 4-month-old son to death will be examined to determine if he's mentally fit for trial.

The psychologist's examination was ordered Thursday during a court hearing at which Isaac M. Currey also pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in connection with his son's death last month.

Currey, 21, was arrested after his son Branson was pronounced dead at their home in Lerna on Dec. 16.

Murder charges were filed after an autopsy showed the child's injuries were extensive and he'd suffered from blunt trauma, according to what was presented during a court hearing last month.

On Thursday, Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley requested the examination, which he said was based on reports he received that cast doubt on Currey's fitness for trial.

Circuit Judge James Glenn granted the request after defense attorney Sean Britton said he didn't object to the examination.