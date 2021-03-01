 Skip to main content
Meth found in Decatur man's car with prior delivery convictions, police say
Meth found in Decatur man's car with prior delivery convictions, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is accused of delivering methamphetamine after the drug was discovered in his car during a Friday traffic stop.  

Court documents say the 61-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle pulled over Friday around 11:34 p.m. with two passengers. A bag containing a digital scale with "white residue" on it, plastic baggies and a container with about 1.8 grams of methamphetamine was found on the floor of the vehicle, documents say. 

A sworn affidavit says a blue bookbag with more baggies was also inside the vehicle. In an interview with police, the 61-year-old admitted to selling meth and the narcotics and items in the car belonged to him, the affidavit said. 

Police say the backseat passenger had also purchased about 0.2 grams of meth from the driver, which was found in his coat pocket. 

The 61-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of methamphetamine delivery, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed he was held on $25,000 bail, meaning $2,500 is required for his release. 

According to records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk, he has prior felony convictions for meth delivery in Macon County. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

