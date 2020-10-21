 Skip to main content
Meth, pot found in Decatur garage during arrest, police say
DECATUR — Two preliminary drug charges have been filed against a woman after police found various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis in her home, authorities said in court documents. 

The 1600 North Monroe Street home was searched under a warrant at about 5:22 p.m. Tuesday and the 29-year-old was taken into custody after she initially ran from officers into an unattached garage, police said.

A plastic bag found had 6.1 grams of crack cocaine spread among five packaged baggies, a 9.1 gram "chunk" of meth in a separate bag, 14 packaged baggies of meth totaling 12.4 grams and another individual baggie holding 6.1 grams of cannabis inside, according to the affidavit.

Police also wrote that an additional bag of "an unknown darkish gray powder" weighing 3.9 grams was found, as well as a digital scale with "white powdery residue" on it and numerous plastic sandwich baggies baggies with their corners missing.

The woman told police she lives there with her boyfriend, denied ownership and knowledge of the drugs and stated she uses meth and cannabis but doesn't sell either substance, the court documents said. 

She was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A check of jail records Wednesday evening showed she was held on $150,000, meaning $15,000 is required for release on bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

