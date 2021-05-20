Monticello schools dismissing early for Oberheim procession

DECATUR — Monticello schools will be letting out 30 minutes early Thursday for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim’s escort through the community.

Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout Wednesday. He lived in Monticello and previously worked for the Decatur Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman in a statement starts in Champaign and will pass through town on Monticello Road to Bridge Street to Interstate 72 on the way to Decatur.

The Cisco Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that staff will be on overpasses on I-72 in Piatt County from Bridge Street in Monticello to the Macon County line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0