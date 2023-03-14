DECATUR — Two suspects wanted in connect with the shooting death of a pregnant Decatur woman and the injury of a 4-year-old child are in police custody, officials said Tuesday.

Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, and the 15-year-old juvenile were arrested Tuesday in Champaign by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release.

Rosenbery said Anderson was booked into the Champaign County Jail. The 15-year-old is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Janiah B. Thomas, 20, was 26.5 weeks pregnant when she died at Decatur Memorial Hospital on March 8 after being shot in a residence in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street.

Thomas' family, in an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe, said the injured child was her daughter, and that she was also mother of a 2-year-old son.

A 17-year-old was arrested March 10 and was being detained at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

The online fundraiser is available at bit.ly/janiahthomas.

