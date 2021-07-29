More details about 8-year-old boy shot in Decatur

DECATUR — Police on Thursday said the house where an 8-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night is also where someone shot in a July 15 incident lives. Authorities are asking for information about both cases.

The Wednesday shooting was at about 11:22 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Division Street. Sgt. Chris Copeland in a statement said adults and juveniles​ were in the house at the time.

"The 8-year-old male was struck by a fired round which passed through the exterior of one of his ears. The wound was not life-threatening," he said.

Witnesses saw people in a light-colored sedan fire multiple shots at the house, he said.

The July 15 shooting was at Lowber and Locust streets after the murder on Leafland Avenue the same morning, police said.

​"This subject was uncooperative about how he came to have been shot that night," Copeland said. "He was also present when his residence was shot at during this incident but claimed to have no information."

A vehicle involved in a recent shooting at 27th Street and Faries Parkway on July 27 was located at house as well, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.

