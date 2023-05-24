QUINCY — Multiple witnesses testified Wednesday during the Timothy Bliefnick trial that Rebecca Bliefnick commented or messaged them that she felt unsafe around her estranged husband who is charged in her death.

Sara Murphy, who worked with Rebecca Bliefnick at Blessing Hospital, said she spoke regularly with her about her divorce from Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native.

"She would always say if something ever happened to her that we should make sure to look at Tim," Murphy testified.

Murphy said she was told by Rebecca that her estranged husband said he was "tired of playing your stupid little games."

During cross-examination, Murphy said she didn't take the comments seriously and agreed it was "girl talk."

Timothy Bliefnick, who took notes during testimony, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

Melissa Young is a nurse who worked with Rebecca Bliefnick at Blessing. Young ran into her on Jan. 5 at T.J. Maxx and noted that she looked "very mentally and emotionally exhausted" and they talked about the divorce in great detail.

She agreed that Rebecca Bliefnick told her that "Tim could snap at any moment" and "You'll be dead before you have any of my money."

Young also testified that she hadn't seen Rebecca Bliefnick in three years and found it odd that she provided all the information.

Another friend, Christine Moore, testified that Rebecca Bliefnick shared concerns about Timothy Bliefnick in a May 7, 2021, text.

"He has screamed in my face, he shoved me in front of the kids, and has thrown things across the room where the kids and I were standing, punched a hole in the wall. If things really don't go his way, I feel he can be very unstable and unpredictable, and the thought has gone through my mind on if I may need a restraining order. I'm definitely changing the locks as soon as I can," Rebecca Bliefnick's text read.

Childhood friend Nicole Batemen testified that in a May 9, 2021, text that "Tim told me if I outed his dad, that (Ray) would probably have to move and then he would kill himself."

In a text sent to Bateman on Sept 8, 2021, Rebecca Bliefnick said "Tim is going to come after me and do the same if he continues to not get his way."

Defense attorney Casey Schnack reiterated her objection to introducing the text messages in court. Judge Robert Adrian ruled pretrial that the messages were admissible but noted the continued objection. She also had witnesses confirm that the messages were sent out early in the divorce process.

A good portion of testimony in the morning came from Rebecca Bliefnick's divorce attorneys Denny Woodworth and Jerry Timmerwilke.

Woodworth testified that a temporary order filed early in the case that ordered Timothy Bliefnick to turn over a CZ 75 firearm to Rebecca Bliefnick was never completed. He testified that she wanted the weapon for protection.

Timmerwilke, who took over the case in November 2021, said the divorce was very contentious and there was little agreement in the case, including custody arrangements with the children, the children visiting their grandfather, Ray Bliefnick, and division of property.

He said the children were to be exchanged at the respective houses and that both Bliefnicks were ordered to remain within three feet of their vehicles.

Timmerwilke said the children having unsupervised visits with Ray Bliefnick was a "nonnegotiable" with his client.

During cross-examination, Timmerwilke said he never filed a request for a protective order against Tim.

The guardian ad litem in the divorce case, Rick Zimmerman, testified there was little the couple agreed to and that animosity went both ways, saying they made "mountains out of ant hills." In his review of messages in the Our Family Wizard messaging app, he testified it was clear the couple argued.

However, he also testified that he did not see any acts of domestic violence and that the couple could make decisions in the best interest of the children through joint decision making.

Also testifying was Amanda Keck, records supervisor for the Quincy Police Department. She testified that a coworker answered a call on speakerphone from Timothy Bliefnick who was wanting to return a gun to his ex-wife because he had a court order to do so. The call was on Feb. 10, 2023

"He said he did not want to give it to that crazy b---h," Keck said.

Quincy police Lt. Shannon Pilkington testified that he received the call transferred to him as watch commander during that shift.

"He did not want to do a face-to-face handing of the gun to her because he did not feel safe," Pilkington said.

He told Timothy Bliefnick that it was not feasible for police department to get involved in the transfer of the gun.

During cross-examination, both Keck and Pilkington said the type of gun was not specified during the call.

Testimony resumes Thursday. The trial is expected to last through next week.

