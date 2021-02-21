Mother punched in head while shielding baby with her body, police report

DECATUR — A woman is quoted as telling police she protectively covered her 1-year-old daughter with her body as the child’s father punched the mother in the head multiple times as she held the child.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said when officers spoke to the 23-year-old mother at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 11, they could see she had sustained a 1-inch-long laceration above her right eyebrow. The mother, who lives in Country Club Hills, was staying at a Decatur hotel when she was interviewed by police and was being treated by Decatur Ambulance Service paramedics.
Officer Joseph Robinson, writing in the affidavit, said the woman said she had been attacked at about 10 p.m. Feb. 10 while visiting with her child’s 23-year-old father at his home in the 900 block of South Franklin Street. Robinson does not quote her as describing any motive for the attack. The mother said she was punched “three to four times.”
Robinson said police found and arrested the father Feb. 17 and he was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and endangering the life and health of a child. He is now free on bail of $5,000 after posting a $500 bond; prosecutors had asked for bail of $7,500.
The father’s bail conditions forbid him from having any contact with his child’s mother. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
