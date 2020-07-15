Mother said 2-year-old left to die was being punished for 'acting up,' Decatur jury hears

Davis said Ta’Naja was naked and she had dressed her in a short skirt outfit which she was wearing by the time paramedics and police arrived. She also described Myers as removing a filthy potty and generally trying to tidy up their home, which first responders described as being in a disgusting condition with water shut off and sinks and toilets filled with filth.

Kroncke suggested Myers was trying to improve the look of the place because he feared another visit from the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Case workers from Decatur’s Webster-Cantrell Hall, contracted by DCFS to help the family after Ta’Naja and her half-brother had previously been removed due to neglect, also testified Wednesday. They claimed the family home had earlier been judged acceptable and both Myers and Davis had passed tests of child care competency before Ta’Naja was sent back to live with them in August of 2018.

Defense attorney Scott Rueter had earlier told the jury that Myers had deliberately avoided having close contact with Ta’Naja because of earlier abuse allegations against him. He said jurors might not like the “division of labor” to handle child care in Ta’Naja’s family, but the arrangement was that Davis would take care of her daughter.