Mother sits in on trial of Decatur man accused of killing her son

Decatur police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Apholone had met with his girlfriend at a house in the 2100 block of East Whitmer Street on the day he died and had rendezvoused with her with the intention of retrieving his phone.

Appenzeller said a close friend who was with Apholone had then heard the sounds of an argument with Apholone demanding his phone while his girlfriend also demanded the return of her keys.

Appenzeller, questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott at one of those earlier hearings, had said an uncle of the girlfriend was present and saw Wade run up to Apholone and open fire.

“And then he fired and missed, fired again and missed and then fired several more shots, striking the victim?” Scott had asked.

“Yes,” said Appenzeller.

Before jury selection began Monday, Griffith double checked that Wade was not interested in any kind of plea deal. Brown, the third defense attorney to represent Wade, briefly conferred with him and said his client did not want a deal.

Griffith then asked Kroncke what the terms would be if any deal was on the table, and she confirmed that if would have to involve a plea to first degree murder and a prison sentence of more than 20 years.