Mother sits in on trial of Decatur man accused of killing her son

DECATUR — The mother of a son who was shot to death in Decatur will be allowed to sit in on the trial of the man pleading not guilty to killing him, a judge ruled Monday.
Dante L. Wade, 46, is facing three alternative counts of first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Marcqui Apholone on Nov. 9, 2018. Jury selection in Macon County Circuit Court began Monday morning and the trial is expected to last several days.
Judge Thomas Griffith granted a motion by First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney, Nichole Kroncke, to allow Apholone’s mother, who will also be a character witness, to stay in court for the whole trial. Witnesses are usually excluded from observing trial proceedings.
Defense attorney Caleb Brown objected, but Griffith said allowing the mother to stay would not create problems.
“It sounds like her testimony is … obviously substantive, but it’s not a major portion of the state’s case,” he added.
The judge also allowed a defense motion that bars witnesses from referring to Wade’s criminal history or previous incarcerations.
Prosecution evidence presented at earlier pretrial hearings described Apholone as the boyfriend of Wade’s daughter. The boyfriend and girlfriend had gotten into an argument in which Apholone had taken her keys after she had seized his cell phone and both refused to give the items back.
Decatur police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Apholone had met with his girlfriend at a house in the 2100 block of East Whitmer Street on the day he died and had rendezvoused with her with the intention of retrieving his phone.
Appenzeller said a close friend who was with Apholone had then heard the sounds of an argument with Apholone demanding his phone while his girlfriend also demanded the return of her keys.
Appenzeller, questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott at one of those earlier hearings, had said an uncle of the girlfriend was present and saw Wade run up to Apholone and open fire.
“And then he fired and missed, fired again and missed and then fired several more shots, striking the victim?” Scott had asked.
“Yes,” said Appenzeller.
Before jury selection began Monday, Griffith double checked that Wade was not interested in any kind of plea deal. Brown, the third defense attorney to represent Wade, briefly conferred with him and said his client did not want a deal.
Griffith then asked Kroncke what the terms would be if any deal was on the table, and she confirmed that if would have to involve a plea to first degree murder and a prison sentence of more than 20 years.
“And you would not be interested in such an offer, is that correct?” the judge double checked with Wade.
“Yes, sir,” replied Wade.
The trial continues.
