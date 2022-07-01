Mother, son at center of Decatur-area drug operation sentenced to federal prison

URBANA – A Springfield woman was sentenced to federal prison Monday for laundering proceeds used to expand her son’s drug distribution operation in the Decatur area.

Jennifer Fisher, 50, pleaded guilty in federal court in Urbana to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She was sentenced to 14 month in prison and fined $10,000.

According to a news release, the government presented evidence during the sentencing hearing establishing that Fisher aided her son, Courtney Johnson, 32, of Decatur, in the conspiracy, which involved hundreds of pounds of marijuana. Fisher assisted her son in laundering drug proceeds to expand the drug operation and fund his travel.

The laundering included expanding operations within the Decatur area through the maintenance of several storage areas for the marijuana. Through subsequent investigation, law enforcement agents also discovered that Johnson had multiple pounds of cocaine that he intended to sell as well.

A federal grand jury returned a second superseding indictment against Fisher and Johnson in March 2020. Fisher pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2022.

Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine, and maintaining a drug-involved premises (two counts). He was sentenced in May to an aggregate seven-and-a-half years federal prison.

Various items derived from proceeds of the offense or items used to commit or facilitate the offense are subject to criminal forfeiture. Those included four motor vehicles, $27,598 in cash, gold and diamond jewelry, and several precious wristwatches.

“The outcome of this case is another example of cooperation between federal and local law enforcement agencies not only to disrupt an illegal drug conspiracy but also to seize and forfeit the ill-gotten gains produced from the drug conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “Federal prosecutors will continue to seek the forfeiture of assets obtained or used in criminal activity.”

The Decatur Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

This investigation grew into a multi-jurisdictional effort involving the Illinois State Police, the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.